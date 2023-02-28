Parliamentary inquiry committee into pandemic public procurements hears Court of Accounts president

The inquiry committee into health care pandemic public procurements heard on Tuesday Court of Accounts president Mihai Busuioc, who presented the public accounts watchdog's relevant report.

Busuioc emphasized that the period governed by states of emergency and alert was a difficult one for all the factors involved, and what today seems familiar and natural, three years ago represented a challenge no one knew how to face.

"The verification of award documentations revealed breaches in the application of the provisions of the Public Procurement Law. Thus, the contracting authority did not apply a uniform treatment to all the companies that participated in the award procedures during the state of emergency and the principles of equal and non-discriminatory treatment were not observed in all the cases. Situations were identified where the contracting authority concluded framework agreements for an amount of products higher than that provided for in OUG No. 11/2020," Mihai Busuioc explained among others.

He referenced the main complaints filed with the anti-corruption agency against Unifarm SA, the Health Ministry, and the National Centralized Procurement Office. As far as ROMARM is concerned, "as this is a special institution, our report is secret and has to comply with the non-disclosure requirement. (...) You can ask us to declassify it," Busuioc said.

The plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies decided on November 3, 2021 to set up a parliamentary inquiry committee tasked with investigating the public procurements carried out in the health sector by the Health Ministry, the Public Health Directorates and other institutions subordinate to the ministry during the states of emergency and alert. The decision to establish the committee was published in the Official Journal of February 2, 2022. AGERPRES