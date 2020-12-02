ParliamentaryElection2020/AEP: 18,191,396 electors registered with Electoral Register on December 2

The number of citizens with a right to vote registered with the Electoral Register on December 2 is 18,191,396, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs.

AEP informs that the Electoral Register has been updated following the data received from the Directorate for the Registration of Persons and Administration of Databases and from the General Directorate of Passports, as well as from the town halls.

According to a press release sent on Wednesday by AEP to AGERPRES, after all the updates, the total number of persons who don't have a right to vote is 19,604, and the total number of Romanian citizens residing abroad who have the right to vote in this election is 740.367. A number of 35,808 Romanian citizens from abroad opted to vote by mail by registering on the votstrainatate.ro website, and 3,078 opted to vote at the polling station by registering on the votstrainatate.ro website.AEP states that 34,192 voters domiciled in Romania and who chose to vote abroad, both for voting by mail and for voting at a polling station, were removed from the permanent electoral lists in the country for this election.