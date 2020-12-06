ParliamentaryElections2020/ Barna: Election outcome clearly shows reform cannot be done without USR-PLUS

The outcome of today's general election shows that "reform cannot be done in Romania without the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS)," the alliance's co-chair Dan Barna declared after the announcement of the exit poll results.

Terming the result as "historic", Barna said that "the outcome of this election says one thing very clearly: reform in Romania will be impossible without USR-PLUS. At this moment, the score - whether it is 18, 19 or 20 percent - positions USR-PLUS as Romania's reforming force in the coming years."

According to the CURS - Avangarde exit poll conducted for 19:00 hrs, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) garnered 30.6 percent of the votes in the Senate, and 30.5 percent in the Chamber of Deputies; the National Liberal Party (PNL) obtained 29.1 percent in the Senate and 29 percent in the Chamber of Deputies. The USR-PLUS Alliance came in third with 16.4 percent in the Senate and 15.9 percent in the Chamber of Deputies.