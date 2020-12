The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, has turned out to the polls on Sunday afternoo, according to AGERPRES.

He voted in a polling station organized in the Ienachita Vacarescu Gymnasium in Bucharest, informs the Basilica News Agency of the Romanian Patriarchy.

Those present received small icons from the Patriarch.

The Patriarch made no statements neither before nor after casting his ballot in the parliamentary elections.