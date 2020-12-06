Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 6 ore 9 minute
 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ParliamentaryElections2020/Voter turnout: as of 13:00hrs, EET: 13.85pct

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
alegeri vot parlamentare

The turnout in Romania's 2020 general election on Sunday as of 13:00hrs EET was 13.85% , meaning 2,519,896 voters, according to data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

In urban areas, 1,421,824 voters went to the polls and 1,098,072 in rural areas.

As many as 18,207 electors used the mobile ballot box.

The turnout in Bucharest City was 13.83pct: 16.47pct in district 1; 14.58pct in district 2; 11.74pct in district 3; 14.26pct in district 4; 12.36pct in district 5, and 15.05pct in district 6.

The highest turnout was reported in the counties Mehedinti - 19.68pct, Teleorman - 17.59pct and Olt - 17.66pct, while the lowest was in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud - 11.12pct, Vaslui - 10,36pct, and Maramures - 11.08pct.

A breakdown by county:

* Alba - 13.43pct

* Arad - 11.28pct

* Arges - 15.63pct

* Bacau - 13.14pct

* Bihor - 14.22pct

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 11.12pct

* Botosani - 12.87pct

* Brasov - 13.91pct

* Braila - 14.83pct

* Buzau - 15.73pct

* Caras-Severin - 11.98pct

* Calarasi - 14.59pct

* Cluj - 13.69pct

* Constanta - 15.34pct

* Covasna - 11.63pct

* Dambovita - 15.46pct

* Dolj - 16.42pct

* Galati - 14.24pct

* Giurgiu - 16.10pct

* Gorj - 16.35pct

* Harghita - 13.69pct

* Hunedoara - 14.57pct

* Ialomita - 12.41pct

* Iasi - 11.64pct

* Ilfov - 15.48pct

* Maramures - 11.08pct

* Mehedinti - 19.68pct

* Mures - 12.84pct

* Neamt - 13.36pct

* Olt - 17.66pct

* Prahova - 14.00pct

* Satu Mare - 11.23pct

* Salaj - 13.29pct

* Sibiu - 13.06pct

* Suceava - 11.44pct

* Teleorman - 17.59pct

* Timis - 12.64pct

* Tulcea - 13.57pct

* Vaslui - 10.36pct

* Valcea - 15.15pct

* Vrancea - 15.20pct

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, the turnout as of the same hour was 16.62pct.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.