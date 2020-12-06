ParliamentaryElections2020/Voter turnout: as of 13:00hrs, EET: 13.85pct

The turnout in Romania's 2020 general election on Sunday as of 13:00hrs EET was 13.85% , meaning 2,519,896 voters, according to data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

In urban areas, 1,421,824 voters went to the polls and 1,098,072 in rural areas.

As many as 18,207 electors used the mobile ballot box.

The turnout in Bucharest City was 13.83pct: 16.47pct in district 1; 14.58pct in district 2; 11.74pct in district 3; 14.26pct in district 4; 12.36pct in district 5, and 15.05pct in district 6.

The highest turnout was reported in the counties Mehedinti - 19.68pct, Teleorman - 17.59pct and Olt - 17.66pct, while the lowest was in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud - 11.12pct, Vaslui - 10,36pct, and Maramures - 11.08pct.

A breakdown by county:

* Alba - 13.43pct

* Arad - 11.28pct

* Arges - 15.63pct

* Bacau - 13.14pct

* Bihor - 14.22pct

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 11.12pct

* Botosani - 12.87pct

* Brasov - 13.91pct

* Braila - 14.83pct

* Buzau - 15.73pct

* Caras-Severin - 11.98pct

* Calarasi - 14.59pct

* Cluj - 13.69pct

* Constanta - 15.34pct

* Covasna - 11.63pct

* Dambovita - 15.46pct

* Dolj - 16.42pct

* Galati - 14.24pct

* Giurgiu - 16.10pct

* Gorj - 16.35pct

* Harghita - 13.69pct

* Hunedoara - 14.57pct

* Ialomita - 12.41pct

* Iasi - 11.64pct

* Ilfov - 15.48pct

* Maramures - 11.08pct

* Mehedinti - 19.68pct

* Mures - 12.84pct

* Neamt - 13.36pct

* Olt - 17.66pct

* Prahova - 14.00pct

* Satu Mare - 11.23pct

* Salaj - 13.29pct

* Sibiu - 13.06pct

* Suceava - 11.44pct

* Teleorman - 17.59pct

* Timis - 12.64pct

* Tulcea - 13.57pct

* Vaslui - 10.36pct

* Valcea - 15.15pct

* Vrancea - 15.20pct

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, the turnout as of the same hour was 16.62pct.