Part of the Romanian rescuers sent to Turkey to return on Wednesday by two military aircraft

Two C-27J Spartan transport aircraft of the Romanian Air Force on Wednesday are carrying out an air transport mission on the Hatay, Turkey - Otopeni route, for the return home of the first RO-USAR team, of to SMURD doctors and nurses, the Ministry of National Defense (MapN) announces.

They are joined by personnel specialized in search-and-rescue missions, along with the canine team, deployed on February 6, in Turkey.

According to MApN, the first aircraft will land around 23:15.

The RO-USAR team will be welcomed, at Base 90 Air Transport in Otopeni, by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the Government announced. AGERPRES