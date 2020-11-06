Parties, anniversaries to be banned; no home searches, but guests should wear mask

Top emergency management official with the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat said on Friday that, although holiday reunions will be banned to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, no restrictions can be imposed inside private homes, adding that there is no legislation that would allow that, but his advice is that guests at such events should wear a mask.

"We can't control private homes. In such case, again, there was a call for partnership with the public. The ban is a general one, but at home our advice is for people to follow the rules. Even if you invite someone to you - it may seem strange what I say - even when you invite someone who is not staying with you, someone coming to visit you, that person should wear a mask. But there is no figure, no cap on private gatherings. Parties and anniversaries and celebrations are banned. If someone still risks and wants to do something inside their home, they will do so then at their own risk. We are not going to say that we ban something inside home. We do not have such legislation allowing that," said Arafat in connection with the case when a family receives other relatives.

He said police has the right to issue fines for disruption of public order.

"The police has the legal basis to issue fines for disruption of public order. And those who do that should understand once again: the best solution is to work together. We are trying to impose these measures, to explain them, to be taken over by the public without us coming to force them on them. But it is clear that if someone wants to risk and wants to continue to risk ... Some will do that. Where there is a legal basis for action, action will be taken," said Arafat.