Party executive Ciolacu rates PSD presidential election result disastrous, calls for new beginning

Chairman of the Buzau chapter of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says the party needs "a new beginning," after "a disastrous showing" in the second round of the presidential election.

"The results show us (...) that in the second round of the presidential election PSD got its lowest score ever. In addition to having had a very small number of votes garnered in the first round. Let's be honest: it is a disastrous result coming after an equally bad showing in the European Parliament. Back then, and now, there were only county analyses conducted, nothing at national level. I think now is the time to see where we really went wrong at the central level, to judge rationally and then move on to action. PSD needs a new beginning. There will be local elections in six months. We are no longer allowed to lose them!," Ciolacu wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.He congratulates all Romanians in the country and abroad who voted, regardless of the options expressed."I hope that the future term of Klaus Iohannis will bring more achievements for Romania," Ciolacu added.He also congratulates all his colleagues, mayors, county council chairs, and grass-roots members and supporters who worked "extremely hard" in the election campaign."Special thanks also go to my Buzau fellows who have always been with me," Ciolacu wrote.