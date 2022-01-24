Patriarch Daniel: Unification of Principalities symbolizes importance of our national unity and dignity

Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church stated on Monday that the celebration of the Unification of Romanian Principalities, January 24, 1859, highlights the importance of our national unity and dignity in the context of present and future international cooperation, Agerpres reports.

"This holiday is a day when we thank God and commemorate with gratitude all those who contributed to the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, thus showing the importance of our national unity and dignity, in the context of the present and future international cooperation. On January 24, 1859, on the well-known Metropoliei Hill, in a building of the Metropolita Church of Wallachia, took place the works of the Legislative Assembly of Wallachia, that elected ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza of Moldova and ruler of Wallachia," said Patriarch Daniel, at the Te Deum Service, officiated at the Patriarchal Cathedral.The Patriarch recalled that "before the election, the members of the Legislative Assembly swore on the Holy Gospel and the Holy Cross, before the icon of the Holy Trinity, that they would vote for the Unification of the Romanian Principalities.""That blessed moment was captured by painter Theodor Aman in the painting 'Proclamation of the Unification, completed in 1861. This painting can be seen these days, in a special exhibition, at the National History Museum of Romania in Bucharest. Today, at the Te Deum Service in the Patriarchal Cathedral we also prayed to the Most Holy Trinity, the eternal source of unity and communion, to help us forever preserve and cultivate national unity, peaceful coexistence and dignified cooperation with other nations, for the good of the Romanian people and of Romania. So help us God! Amen!," concluded Patriarch Daniel.The remembrance service was celebrated at the Holy Mass, in the Patriarchal Cathedral from 9.30 am, for Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, Metropolitans Nifon of Wallachia and Sofronie Miclescu of Moldova, as well as all for all those who contributed to the achievement of the Unification of Romanian Principalities.From 12.00, Te Deum Service was celebrated, as gratitude for the accomplishment of this fundamental act in national history.At the end of the solemn religious service, a wreath was laid at the statue of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza near the Patriarchal Cathedral.Attending the event were Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu, Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, and other government officials."Monday, January 24, 2022, marks 163 years since the Unification of Romanian Principalities, a crucial event in the history of our people, the fulfillment of a historical ideal crowned in Bucharest by the election of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza of Moldavia as Prince of Wallachia as well in a building of the Romanian Orthodox Church on the Metropoliei Hill, on the place where the Patriarchate Palace is located today," mentions the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate.