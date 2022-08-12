Pension Pillar 2 should not be dismantled, legislation in field of private insurance needs to be developed (PSD leader)

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told a press conference held in northeastern Bistrita that Pension Pillar 2 should not be dismantled, even if such a system can only be found in Venezuela, but considers that legislation in the field of private insurance needs to be developed.

"It seems that there is still [this system - ed.n.] in Venezuela, we are not really unique. (...) I think that Pension Pillar 2 should not be dismantled, but, instead, we must also develop in terms of private insurance, develop the entire chain, what was done for the year 2022 is insufficient. The entire legislation must be developed and we must give it a completely different scope," said Ciolacu, Agerpres.

Asked whether a reduction in the contribution to mandatory private pensions is under discussion, the PSD leader denied this fact, Agerpres.

"There was never any such discussion, neither within the party, nor within the Social Democratic Party group, and I didn't hear from anyone else," asserted Marcel Ciolacu.