People willing to get vaccinated without appointment can go to AstraZeneca serum centres with vacancies

People who want to get vaccinated directly, without an appointment, can come on their own to the centers with AstraZeneca serum where not all the places are occupied, said the chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita.

"It is important [that those interested - ed. n.] be in good health. All procedures and instructions issued by the CNCAV regarding the vaccination activity are being followed," Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita said in a conference at the Victoria Palace on Tuesday, agerpres.ro confirms.

He added that this will most likely be implemented beginning with the the end of this week, from Friday.

"So to make sure that there are a sufficient number of doses in vaccination centres, we bear in mind that at this time the allocation of doses to vaccination centres is based on the schedules already in place in the platform. This is one aspect and the second one, the maximum number of people who can be scheduled and vaccinated per practice is 96, basically the capacity of a stream at the moment. We must understand that we are not trying to overcrowd vaccination centres, but to facilitate people's access to vaccination especially in centres where we do not have this addressability right now," Dr. Gheorghita said.