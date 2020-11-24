Phishing accounts for about one third of cyber attacks registered in Romania

Phishing accounts for almost a third (32%) of the most common cyber attacks recorded in 2020 and in Romania the city with the most blocked attacks is Bucharest, with a monthly average of 450,000, show the data of the Business Internet Security 2020 report released on Tuesday by Orange.

"Companies have quickly adapted their cyber security policies to meet the need to manage and protect the suite of devices used for remote work, but also to protect the employees' VPN connections. In fact, in the first half of 2020 we had a 24% y-o-y increase in cyber security solutions. The companies were interested in both Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Business Internet Security platforms, a solution developed by Orange Business Service for securing remote connections," says Ioan Constantin, Cyber Security Expert Orange Romania.

According to the quoted source, phishing attacks represent 32% of the most common ones this year, being transmitted by e-mail or messaging services, and these are online channels used intensively of late. "In many cases, the attackers cover up phishing attempts in pieces of news or information about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, in order to attract users' attention," the report notes.

Ransomware attacks rank second, with 28% of the total, and they mainly target public authorities.

The specialist report reveals that, at local level, Bucharest was the city with the most blocked attacks, with a monthly average of 450,000, followed by Iasi and Timisoara, where 360,000, respectively 350,000 hacker attacks were blocked, on average, in the last year.

The Orange research was conducted using anonymized data collected from the Business Internet Security (BIS) service infrastructure of Orange Business Services.