Phone conversation between ForMin Odobescu, Kenyan counterpart on grain transport from Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, had a telephone conversation with her Kenyan counterpart, Alfred Mutua, on Tuesday, the dialogue between the two officials including the transit situation of Ukrainian grains, told Agerpres.

The head of Romanian diplomacy also presented the recent security developments as a result of the decision of the Russian Federation to suspend participation in the initiative regarding the export of grain through the Black Sea, followed shortly by attacks against the Ukrainian civil infrastructure on the Danube. She said that these irresponsible actions of Russia affect both security at the Black Sea and the transit of grain from Ukraine and, therefore, global food security, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES.

On this occasion, the two chief diplomats discussed the importance of boosting bilateral political-diplomatic and sectoral contacts, which would lead to the development of Romanian-Kenyan cooperation "at the level of its real potential".

Minister Luminita Odobescu reconfirmed the special attention that the authorities in Bucharest pay to youth and education and encouraged Kenyan students to analyze the possibilities of benefiting from the opportunities offered by the Romanian university education system, including by accessing the scholarships offered by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.