The 30 years since the start of the 1989 Revolution in Timisoara are marked by the AGERPRES National Press Agency through a photo documentary exhibition, "Revolution 30", opened during December 15, 2019 - January 1, 2020, in several lounges of 'Traian Vuia' International Airport.

There are 30 unique photographs, which capture images from those dramatic days, from the martyr city of Timisoara, the place of the Revolution's outbreak, but also from the Romanian Capital, which took over the supreme sacrifice, until the end of the change of the Ceasusescu communist regime.The images from Timisoara were taken by photojournalist Constantin Duma.The partner of the AGERPRES photographic event is the 'Traian Vuia' International Airport in Timisoara.