PLUS head Ciolos: Without functional institutions, the Constitution-guaranteed right to life risks to remain a promise

Without functional institutions, without competent and responsible people, the right to life, which is guaranteed by the Romanian Constitution, risks to remain just an empty promise, the leader of PLUS, Dacian Ciolos, wrote on Saturday on his Facebook page, in the context of the Caracal case.

"PLUS asks for an investigation and criminal charges to be filed against those who, because of their incompetence and indifference, are accomplices to these murders: starting with the policemen who didn't take Alexandra's father seriously to those who reacted too late; from those in charge at the STS (Special Telecommunications Service) to the people from ANCOM and MCSI who, after so many tragedies that happened, when 112 could have saved lives, they didn't manage to implement efficient solutions to identify the location of those who make emergency calls," specified the former PM.In his opinion, there is need of more than "resignations", "dismissals" or "a change of masters.""In 2019, when location services come as a package basically with any mobile application, the Romanian state institutions needed 19 hours to identify a victim who called 112?" They needed 19 hours?! This is outrageous! Without functional institutions, without competent and responsible people, the right to life, which is guaranteed by the Constitution and the Romanian state, risks to remain just an empty promise. Incompetence and indifference proven by these individuals working for the institutions we entrust our life with will not disappear with a few resignations. We shall not forget," he concluded.