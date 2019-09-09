PLUS leader Ciolos accuses PM Dancila of working against Romania's interest for European commissioner nomination

National leader of the opposition PLUS party Dacian Ciolos said on Monday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila "is working against Romania's interest," for having proposed Rovana Plumb for European commissioner.

"We have already warned about this risk that Mrs Dancila has taken up and she will have to own it to the end and also take responsibility for the risk of seeing Mrs Rovana Plumb rejected after hearings in the European Parliament and for the obligation to replace her. She had been told to replace her, to think about it; she did not want, and she insisted on being Rovana Plumb being her pick (...) There are issues of integrity and credibility plaguing Mrs Rovana Plumb (...) She will have to provide explanations about the Belina case file and what she did at the Ministry of the Environment and how she did or did not support [indicted former national leader of the Social Democratic Party ] Liviu Dragnea (...) The one who works against the interest of Romania is Mrs Rovana Plumb and especially Mrs Viorica Dancila, because she recommended Mrs Rovana Plumb, not those who have reported the problems," Ciolos said at a news conference.

He mentioned having had a phone conversation with Dancila a few weeks ago when he explained the risks to her.

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR), PLUS's political alliance partner, Dan Barna said Plumb's nomination is "shameful to Romania." "It puts us in an embarrassing position when our candidate will be rejected," Barna added.

On Monday, the President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, okayed a list of European commissioners appointed by the member states that was made available by the Council of the European Union, a list where Rovana Plumb of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is Romania's nominee.