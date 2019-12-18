 
     
PLUS leader Ciolos: PSD plays dirty in Parliament;early elections-only solution to avoid country's destruction

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Dacian Ciolos

Chairman of the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) Dacian Ciolos reiterated on Wednesday that early elections represent the only solution in order to avoid the destruction of the country, in the context in which the Social Democratic Party (PSD) votes in Parliament "the most populist proposals only with the purpose of throwing obstacles in the PNL [the National Liberal Party] Government's way." 

"The entire dirty game that the PSD plays in Parliament clearly shows that early parliamentary elections represent the only solution to avoid the destruction of the country. Without worrying about the consequences, the PSD MPs vote the most populist proposals only with the purpose of throwing obstacles in the PNL Government's way. Decreasing the VAT from 19 to 16 percent, doubling children's allowances, removing special pensions for magistrates and justice employees without re-thinking the entire pensions system on new and solid basis are measures which can look good in the electors' eyes, but they blow up the country's budget and they can block justice on long term. If there was money for these measures, we ask ourselves why weren't they adopted from 2016 and until now by the PSD governments," Ciolos wrote on his Facebook page. 

The former Prime Minister voiced hope that the President and the Prime Minister "understand that early elections represent the only solution to save Romania." 

"It's serious what Dragnea's, Dancila's and Ciolacu's party is trying to do now, putting the country's fate at stake only to strike the political opponents. At least, at the last minute, we hope that President Iohannis and the PNL leaders, beginning with Prime Minister Orban, understand that early elections represent the only solution to save Romania and quickly start the demarches to trigger them," Ciolos said.

