PLUS's Ciolos: We need profound state reform

Chairman of PLUS (Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party) Dacian Ciolos said on Tuesday in northwestern city of Zalau that what happened in southern Caracal shows that a change of the Government is not enough, but a deep reform of the state, of the Constitution and of the public administration.

"If there was any need, what happened in Caracal shows that we not only need a change of Government and patches here and there, but we need a deep reform of the state, which was heavily compromised by the way politics has been made in Romania, in recent years, clientelistic politics, clan politics, politics for the sake of some interest groups and this can be seen at present in the disinterest of some people working in public administration, deeply politicized and where it is not about disinterest, we see lack of competence and professionalism. The Romanian state needs a profound reform," stated the PLUS leader.He added that the reform of the state does not only imply an amendment of the Constitution, absolutely necessary from the party's standpoint, but also implies the change of the quality of the public administration, of the people who assume responsibilities at local level and also in the Parliament of Romania."I would note that if for years it has been said that Romanians are not interested in politics, that they are disgusted with politics, behold that when politics is done for people, there are not only people who join the party, but there are people who are ready to take on responsibilities within the party, to expose themselves. (...) The Romanians are not appalled by politics, in general, they are disgusted by the way in which politics has been made so far, by some parties," Ciolos went on to say.