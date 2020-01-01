PLUS's Ciolos: We build alliance with USR in 2019, we'll see if able to grow in 2020

The leader of the PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity), Member of the European Parliament Dacian Ciolos says that 2019 "used to be a year with the party built on the field, alongside two electoral campaigns to be organised", a year when the Alliance with the USR (Save Romania Union) was completed and when moments and hesitations existed whether the alliance is to be continued in this formula or move on separately, and 2020 will be a year that will require "much more wisdom and maturity".

In a message on his Facebook page on Tuesday night, Ciolos says "we started to learn from victories, yet from disappointments, too that none of us is the centre of the universe, that we have to learn to listen to each other and hear one another. We have built a new political group in the European Parliament that has become the third in size, indispensable to shaping any decision-making majority. We began to count in Brussels and be listened to when we have a say. I assumed the leadership of this new political group as I'm certain that there, as well as at home, too we must do, not only wait to be done. For the first time, a Romanian was elected for such a position of political influence," Ciolos asserts.

He adds that "the moments and the hesitations" on whether the alliance is furthered or the PLUS and USR go on separately, decided was to continue together "because it is way easier to divide than to build trust".

"In 2020 we will make it to accomplish many of the things we have hoped for, things we deemed impossible and yet brought us together to dream for them and make them palpable. The year 2020 will be a year demanding more wisdom and maturity, will demand capacity to choose between what we think it is good because it nurtures our ego and what needs to be done for the Romanian citizens have credited us with their trust. The year 2020 will be the year when we'll prove if we are capable to grow, by materialising the others' confidence rather than by following our own aspirations of exaltation. I wish I and we deserve the trustworthiness of those who are determined to show that we, as a people and as a society, could make the choices assumed that would lead us to a better future," the PLUS leader end his New Year's Eve message.