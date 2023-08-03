PM asks FinMin to expedite ordinance cutting gov't expenses to apply from September 1

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has asked Finance Minister Marcel Bolos to expedite the completion of the draft emergency cutting government expenses so that the measures that will be approved can begin to be applied by on September 1, told Agerpres.

"I am concluding by asking the Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, to quickly finalise the emergency ordinance to cut government public expenses. We need a balanced and clear project under which we can start the first overhaul of the state administration. Mr Minister, regardless of any pressure, I will not give in to this challenge. A more flexible state is needed; it is essential that we cut costs and merge bodies that are overlapping. And we must do this from September 1, not next year and, above all, not after the elections. Only after we have this project that will launch an irreversible reform of the state can we move forward with the second project, of fiscal consolidation, in order to build a fairer and more equitable system for Romanians," Ciolacu told a government sitting on Thursday.

In August, the executive will approve the draft emergency ordinance cutting government expenses, the first form of which was already announced by Prime Minister Ciolacu and Minister Bolos on Wednesday.

According to sources, the government will approve two other emergency ordinances in August, one regarding fiscal measures and another aimed at combating tax evasion.

Part of the provisions in these pieces of legislation will apply from this year, and the rest in 2024.