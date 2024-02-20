Subscription modal logo Premium

PM Ciolacu deems electoral or political alliance between PSD and PNL as one possible solution

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Marcel Ciolacu

The ruling coalition will make decisions on Wednesday on the organization of elections, said prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, who mentioned that one of the solutions is for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) to form an electoral alliance or a political alliance.

"I am firmly convinced that tomorrow, both I and chairman Nicolae Ciuca will answer these questions (related to the organization of the European Parliament and local elections). It is not right for me to tell you how it will be done during negotiations and discussions. I want to make, together with Mr. chairman Nicolae Ciuca (PNL leader) the best decision regarding Romanians and Romania's future and stability. Let's see what the final proposal is, it is not a negotiation on positions. There are two programs to harmonize, because we will definitely come up with a program. It is a very clear path against the extremism in Romania that exists at the moment and we have to acknowledge this and we will see the perception of Romanians should we decide ... (...) One of the solutions is an electoral alliance or a political alliance [of PSD with PNL - editor's note] that will give stability to Romania," Ciolacu said Tuesday at the Palace of Parliament.

According to him, all these details will be made public on Wednesday, but there is "very little chance" that the presidential and parliamentary elections will be merged.

"What I can tell you with certainty, this is what I say as prime minister of Romania, I want to announce tomorrow the entire election calendar," said Marcel Ciolacu.

