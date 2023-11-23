PM Ciolacu: Despite all difficulties Minister Bolos secured resources of RON 13.7 billion

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that Finance Miniser Marcel Bolos has managed to secure financial resources of RON 13.7 billion to cover essential social spending throughout the year.

"Despite all the difficulties and 'the apocalypse,' Mr Bolos has secured financial resources of RON 13.7 billion to cover the essential social spending of the government throughout the current year. We are talking about pensions, allowances, unemployment, education, healthcare and heating aid," Ciolacu said at the beginning of a government sitting on Thursday.

He added that the important public investment projects will continue throughout the year without blockages.

"The minister is also coming up today with information about the progress made with the application of electronic tax devices so that we can reduce tax evasion and collect more money for the national budget. At the same time, all important public investment projects will continue throughout the year, without any risk of blockages."