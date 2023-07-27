PM Ciolacu: Gov't gives equal importance to stability, predictability and ensuring competitive business conditions

The Government gives equal importance to stability and predictability, transparency and ensuring competitive business conditions, important factors for the development and modernization of Romania, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu conveyed to the representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania - AmCham Romania, during a meeting that took place on Thursday at the Victoria Palace, told Agerpres.

"The Romanian Government focuses its actions on investments, reforms and improving the quality of people's lives, objectives that the business environment also has. We give due importance to stability and predictability, transparency and ensuring competitive business conditions, factors important for the development and modernization of Romania. In terms of foreign policy, a major objective of Romania is the accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which will also stimulate the modernization process of the country and contribute to the achievement of high standards in terms of conduct ethics, promoting transparency and a healthy business environment," stated Prime Minister Ciolacu, quoted in a Government press release.

In this context, the Prime Minister congratulated the AmCham Romania delegation for the 30th anniversary of its establishment, a period in which this organization contributed to the development of the economic dimension of the Romanian-American relationship and to the consolidation of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America.

At the same time, the head of the Executive welcomed the interest of American companies in making new investments in Romania and emphasized the Government's interest in deepening cooperation in areas such as energy, defense, cybersecurity, digitization, the pharmaceutical field or the financial-banking sector.

In this context, the Prime Minister encouraged representatives of American companies to participate in the Business Forum of the Three Great Initiative, organized by the Government of Romania, on September 7, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Three Great Initiative, held in Bucharest.

Last but not least, the Prime Minister thanked the representatives of AmCham Romania for the support given to Romania for inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program of the United States of America.