PM Ciolacu on combining elections: Let's see what the Romanians want

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Friday in Baia Mare that combining elections is not a priority with Romanians, as no one has stopped him in the streets to ask him about the combination

"There is a difference between discussing the matter within each party and discussing it in the coalition. Let's see what the Romanians want, first of all. From my point of view, combining the elections is no priority with the Romanians. No one has stopped me in the streets (... ) to ask me about the combining the elections, everyone asks about the standard of living," Ciolacu told journalists when asked about a possible combination of the elections and whether or not the matter will be discussed in the coalition, agerpres reports.

Asked what his opinion is about combining the elections, Ciolacu replied: "let's find out from the Romanians!"

The PSD leader was also asked about a joint PSD - National Liberal Party (PNL) presidential candidate. "Let's pass the European elections first," said Ciolacu.Ciolacu and Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu visited a livestock farm in Baia Mare on Friday and held as news briefing.