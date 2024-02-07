PM Ciolacu reiterates govt's commitment to NRRP implementation

The government is fully committed to implementing the NRRP and to attracting as many European funds and foreign investments as possible, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday told the EU member states' ambassadors accredited to Bucharest.

"At the invitation of the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council, I discussed today with the EU diplomats in Bucharest about Romania's European priorities. I thanked the representatives of the diplomatic corps for the support offered for Romania's joining the Schengen Area by air and sea, and I firmly reiterated the request to have the full accession to the free-border zone clarified in the shortest possible time," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook at the end of the meeting with the EU states' diplomats.

The head of the Executive emphasized that the European Union must provide a pragmatic and concrete response to the farmers' grievances, but also make sure that all European citizens are protected against the threats posed by the Russian Federation and the political currents aimed at dividing and rendering Europe vulnerable.

Last but not least, Ciolacu said that the Romanian government is fully committed to implementing the NRRP and to attracting as many European funds and foreign investments as possible. "We can achieve this only through dialogue. Isolation is not a solution and has always given rise to poverty and underdevelopment," Marcel Ciolacu pointed out.