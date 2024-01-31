PM Ciolacu supports introduction of European Union membership into Romanian Constitution

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, chairman of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), announced on Wednesday that he supports the introduction of European Union membership into the Romanian Constitution, a proposal launched by PES activists Romania.

"As an amendment to the Constitution, I absolutely support it, as well as my colleagues. The amendment to the Constitution can be initiated by Parliament or through citizens' signatures," Ciolacu declared in Parliament, agerpres reports.

MEP Victor Negrescu, national coordinator of PES activists Romania, announced that PES activists Romania supports the introduction of European Union membership into the Romanian Constitution, as this would be the most patriotic and nationalist step for the country's security and development.

"We want a strong Romania in the European Union, a country professionally represented in Brussels and Strasbourg, in such a way that we are the ones who set the tone and influence European decisions," the MEP said.