Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

PM Ciolacu supports introduction of European Union membership into Romanian Constitution

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Marcel Ciolacu

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, chairman of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), announced on Wednesday that he supports the introduction of European Union membership into the Romanian Constitution, a proposal launched by PES activists Romania.

"As an amendment to the Constitution, I absolutely support it, as well as my colleagues. The amendment to the Constitution can be initiated by Parliament or through citizens' signatures," Ciolacu declared in Parliament, agerpres reports.

MEP Victor Negrescu, national coordinator of PES activists Romania, announced that PES activists Romania supports the introduction of European Union membership into the Romanian Constitution, as this would be the most patriotic and nationalist step for the country's security and development.

"We want a strong Romania in the European Union, a country professionally represented in Brussels and Strasbourg, in such a way that we are the ones who set the tone and influence European decisions," the MEP said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.