PM Citu announces government sitting for Thursday

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
florin citu

The Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that the Government will reunite in sitting on Thursday, on the agenda being normative acts "which cannot be delayed" in the area of health.

"Tomorrow we will have a Government reunion, because there are a lot of pieces of legislation important for all Romanians, which need to be adopted, a part of them come from the Ministry of Health, normative acts which cannot be delayed," the PM specified, in a press conference held at Victoria Palace, agerpres.ro confirms.

The executive was supposed to reunite on Wednesday, but the sitting was delayed.

