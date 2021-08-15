PM Citu announces no intention to resign: We have governing we must complete

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Saturday that he does not intend to resign from his position over the fact that 21 years ago he was penalized in the United States of America for driving under the influence of alcohol.

"No, not a moment. We still have governing that we must complete. We have reforms that we've started and that we need to complete. An event that happened 21 years ago, that I regret, in the United States has no kind of implications for what we do today," said the Prime Minister, in a press conference at the Victoria Government Palace.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister said he was unpleasantly surprised by the appreciations made by coalition partners, according to which the USA episode represents a morality issue, Agerpres informs.

"I saw the statements myself and I was unpleasantly surprised, because I heard no statements when a director at CFR [Romanian Railways - e.n.] left people around eight hours without helping and I saw no kind of discussions when the coalitions partners were shaking hands with [Liviu] Dragnea on the steps of the PSD [Social Democrat Party] or had near them PSD members at the rostrum in the Government. So this, these discussions I would like to have in the coalition, I agree to discuss there, but not in public space, about morality and ethics," he said.