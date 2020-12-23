PM Citu: Budget draft will be ready in first part of next year; we aim at 7 pct budget deficit

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Wednesday that the budget draft will be ready in the first part of next year, mentioning that the majority of details are "decided on" and that the budget deficit may stand around the value of 7 pct.

"The budget draft will be ready in the first part of next year. The majority of details are decided on. What we know very well is that we aim for a budget deficit of 7 pct or better, depending on how the discussions will unfold, but at this time these are the details. We are waiting, in order to have all information, and the estimates of the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis. You know very well that the budget is based upon the estimates of the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis. After that we can speak of the other macroeconomic indicators," said the Prime Minister, at the Palace of the Parliament, after the investiture vote.

Citu reiterated that the new government will not increase or introduce new taxes.In what regards the objective announced to "rectify some imbalances," the Prime Minister said that this does not imply eliminating any fiscal facility."It's the only governing programme in Romania that says black on white: no new taxes will be introduced and the taxes will not be increased. (...) There are several imbalances, for example, the relation between state and citizen. It's an imbalance in the Fiscal Code in Romania and it must be balanced. I said it today in Parliament as well: the state and the citizen must stand on equal footing. That's what it's about. It's not about eliminating any fiscal facility, on the contrary," he said."I am sure of this center-right coalition, as I said yesterday as well, we are prepared for a stable and long-term government. It's what all of us in this coalition have stated," the Prime Minister mentioned.

AGERPRES