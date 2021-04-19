PM Citu: Cabinet members' job performance assessment will look at actions, not words

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared today that the job performance of each member of his Cabinet will be assessed based on everything they do, not on what they say they do.

"I assure all Cabinet members that the assessment will be based on performance, on everything they do, not on what they say they do. I repeat: the assessment of each member of the Cabinet I lead will look at their actions, not at what they claim they are doing," Florin Citu said at the House of Parliament after the meeting of the National Liberal Party's leadership, when asked what measures are required regarding the ministers who attacked him after Vlad Voiculescu's dismissal, specifically in the case of Transport Minister Catalin Drula, who called Citu "a political zombie."