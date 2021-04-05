 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: Construction of new hospitals, only solution to get rid of nosocomial infections

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the "only solution" to get rid of nosocomial infections in hospitals is the construction of new health units, stating that 2.5 billion euro are allocated on such projects in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and there will be funding from the state budget as well.

"Building new hospitals will rely on a budgetary effort, as well, we also have the three regional hospitals. It is the only solution to get rid of these nosocomial infections," Citu said in a press conference at Victoria Palace of Government.

He was asked if there is a project to solve the situation of nosocomial infections in hospitals, after eight people hospitalized at the Department of Major Burns of the Hospital in Timisoara died this year due to these infections.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.