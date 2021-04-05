PM Citu: Construction of new hospitals, only solution to get rid of nosocomial infections

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the "only solution" to get rid of nosocomial infections in hospitals is the construction of new health units, stating that 2.5 billion euro are allocated on such projects in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and there will be funding from the state budget as well.

"Building new hospitals will rely on a budgetary effort, as well, we also have the three regional hospitals. It is the only solution to get rid of these nosocomial infections," Citu said in a press conference at Victoria Palace of Government.

He was asked if there is a project to solve the situation of nosocomial infections in hospitals, after eight people hospitalized at the Department of Major Burns of the Hospital in Timisoara died this year due to these infections.