PM Citu goes to Brussels, meets presidents of European Council, European Commission, EP senior officials

Prime Minister Florin Citu will pay a working visit to Brussels on Thursday and Friday, his agenda comprising a series of meetings with senior EU officials, including the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen respectively, according to AGERPRES.

According to a Government press announcement, the PM's schedule also includes meetings with the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, as well as with the Executive Vice-Presidents of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis.

The Executive's head has also scheduled official meetings with the European Transport Commissioner Adina Valean and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana.

The agenda of the visit also includes meetings with representatives of political groups within the European Parliament: EPP Group leader Manfred Weber, EPP Secretary General Antonio Lócez-Istúriz White, RENEW Group leader Dacian Ciolos and S&D Group leader Iratxe García Pérez.