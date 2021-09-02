 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: Government session on September 10 regarding "Educated Romania" project

facebook.com
Florin Cîțu

A Government session with the topic of "Educated Romania" will take place on September 10, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday.

He is taking part in the inter-ministerial committee reunion for monitoring the implementation of the "Educated Romania" Project, at Victoria Palace. In this context, the PM said that another reunion of the committee will take place on September 9.

"Very important, September 10, Friday - special Government session for the "Educated Romania" program. It is a deadline which we are keeping, for adopting this Government Decision - September 10, Government session, September 9 - this inter-ministerial committee".

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.