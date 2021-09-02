A Government session with the topic of "Educated Romania" will take place on September 10, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday.

He is taking part in the inter-ministerial committee reunion for monitoring the implementation of the "Educated Romania" Project, at Victoria Palace. In this context, the PM said that another reunion of the committee will take place on September 9.

"Very important, September 10, Friday - special Government session for the "Educated Romania" program. It is a deadline which we are keeping, for adopting this Government Decision - September 10, Government session, September 9 - this inter-ministerial committee".