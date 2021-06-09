PM Citu: Gov't approved bill banning collection of both pension and wage in public system

The government approved at its Wednesday meeting the bill that scraps the possibility for public system employees to collect both a pension and wage and that also provides for the optional increase of the retirement age to 70, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced.

"The government approved the bill for persons who meet the retirement requirements to continue their activity. The bill will go to Parliament in a fast-track procedure; it eliminates the cumulation of pension with a wage in the public sector and at the same time provides for the optional increase of the retirement age to 70," Citu told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

Asked about the opinion expressed by the Legislative Council, according to which the bill "limits the right to collect a pension and also affects several constitutional principles," the Premier said that this is just an optional opinion.

The Prime Minister said that he is also considering the creation of a mechanism to control exceptional situations that allow the cumulation of the pension with copyright pecuniary benefits.

Asked about the bill provisions that exempt certain public servant categories from the pension-plus-wage ban, such as persons elected to public office or those whose term of office is established by the Constitution, specifically senators, deputies, mayors, members of the Constitutional Court, of the Court of Accounts and others, the Prime Minister emphasized that this refers only to the duration of their term of office.