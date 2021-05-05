PM Citu: I proposed mask wearing no longer compulsory in offices with all people vaccinated

Prime Minister Florin Citu has announced on Wednesday that he proposed to the interministerial committee that in the offices where all persons are vaccinated against COVID mask wearing no longer be compulsory.

He was asked in a press conference what incentives are taken into account to boost the COVID vaccination, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The best incentive - coming back to normality, a life without mask, where we can move freely, whenever, wherever. This is the best incentive, I don't believe anything else is needed. (...) We offered vaccination centres to companies in Romania, this can be done inside companies. At the same time, there will be another proposal on the table of the interministerial committee, that we made, that in offices, in companies, if all persons are vaccinated against COVID, mask wearing no longer be compulsory, for instance. There are proposals that are on the table and there are these motivations in Romania as well. We'll see later if financial motivations are needed, but I believe we are responsible people and we want to get back to normality as soon as possible," Citu explained after the Government meeting.

The PM mentioned that dropping the protection mask in an office where all persons are vaccinated against COVID could be enforced as of June 1.

"It is a proposal we made to the interministerial committee. It is on the committee's table. We'll see what those with the Health Ministry, those with the Interior Ministry have to say about this. They are all there and we'll see their opinions. It is what I believe can be done if in an office all persons are vaccinated - to be able to stay without a mask," Florin Citu said.

According to the PM, in case the target of 5 million people vaccinated against COVID is not reached by June 1, the restriction measures will not be lifted.

"We shall not lift them. We shall go forward as it has been so far, but I don't believe this will be the case. I believe that our desire, that of Romanians, to come back to normality is much higher than anything else, and we shall get vaccinated and we shall overcome this period," Citu also said.