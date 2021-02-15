 
     
PM Citu: Making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, out of the question

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the vaccination against the novel coronavirus will not be mandatory, according to AGERPRES.

"This is a law that has been with Parliament for three years; it has nothing to do with the ongoing vaccination campaign. It is a bill in the Romanian Parliament. That document is a copy and paste of the policies of the last three years, so it has nothing to do with what is happening. (...) There were no such talks. I have seen senior official Raed Araft saying clearly what I am saying now: the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will not be mandatory; that is out of question," Citu said at the Parliament House before a meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Executive Bureau.

The prime minister was asked about the possibility of the population being mandated to get vaccinated.

