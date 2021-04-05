 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: Measures taken work, deliver results

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday told a press conference that the measures taken a week ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are working and delivering results.

"In terms of the epidemiological situation, things have stabilised. We took some steps a week ago (...) and you saw that Easter could be celebrated during such time. (...) We took these measures after talking to several decision-makers and we can see that we are already getting results. I'm looking at the daily evolution of cases, we have a plateau that's been going on for almost a week. (...) The measures we have taken are delivering results, they are working," the prime minister said at the Victoria Palace.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.