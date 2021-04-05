PM Citu: Measures taken work, deliver results

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday told a press conference that the measures taken a week ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are working and delivering results.

"In terms of the epidemiological situation, things have stabilised. We took some steps a week ago (...) and you saw that Easter could be celebrated during such time. (...) We took these measures after talking to several decision-makers and we can see that we are already getting results. I'm looking at the daily evolution of cases, we have a plateau that's been going on for almost a week. (...) The measures we have taken are delivering results, they are working," the prime minister said at the Victoria Palace.