PM Citu, message to the UNTOLD organizers: See you this fall

Prime Minister Florin Citu received a package of promotional materials from the organizers of the UNTOLD Festival, and in response the Prime Minister wrote on Instagram - "Thank you. See you in this fall."

"The fact that UNTOLD will be organized in the autumn of this year is already a certainty, and we are very pleased that the Romanian Prime Minister has confirmed his participation in the festival. The organization of the UNTOLD Festival is not only a joy for fans, but a signal of return to normalcy for Romania in its entirety. I believe that Mr. Citu will be impressed by our professionalism, but also by the atmosphere that one can understand only by experiencing it on site," UNTOLD's communication director, Edy Chereji, told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The UNTOLD festival will take place in Cluj, between September 9 and 12, Agerpres informs.

On June 11, organizers announced that more than 11,000 tickets had been sold in one day.