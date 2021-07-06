 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu, message to the UNTOLD organizers: See you this fall

alephnews.ro
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu received a package of promotional materials from the organizers of the UNTOLD Festival, and in response the Prime Minister wrote on Instagram - "Thank you. See you in this fall."

"The fact that UNTOLD will be organized in the autumn of this year is already a certainty, and we are very pleased that the Romanian Prime Minister has confirmed his participation in the festival. The organization of the UNTOLD Festival is not only a joy for fans, but a signal of return to normalcy for Romania in its entirety. I believe that Mr. Citu will be impressed by our professionalism, but also by the atmosphere that one can understand only by experiencing it on site," UNTOLD's communication director, Edy Chereji, told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The UNTOLD festival will take place in Cluj, between September 9 and 12, Agerpres informs.

On June 11, organizers announced that more than 11,000 tickets had been sold in one day.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.