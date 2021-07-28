PM Citu: Minimum salary or any income in Romania must be connected to productivity

Minimum salary or any income in Romania must be connected to productivity, Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Wednesday.

At the end of the government meeting, he was asked whether the proposal made by unionists to have the minimum salary calculated depending on the monthly minimum consumption basket seemed feasible to him or not.

"I always said that the minimum salary, or any income, for the matter, in Romania must be connected to productivity. I would like this to be the case for the minimum salary as well, to be connected to productivity," Florin Citu told a press conference at the Victoria Palace. "Salary, work is connected to productivity, this is what happens in the economy and this is how things work everywhere in the world," he sai, Agerpres informs..