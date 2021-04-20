PM Citu, Moldovan President Sandu discuss immunisation of Romanian citizens in Moldova in centres in Romania

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday had a meeting with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, on which occasion they discussed the conditions under which Romanian citizens of the Republic of Moldova can get immunised against COVID-19 in vaccination centres in Romania, regardless of whether or not they have a domicile in our country.

"No matter which side of the Prut we live in, we are all concerned with managing the pandemic as well as possible and protect the health of our citizens. Today I've had a very good meeting with Mrs Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, about the vaccination campaign, which is the safest way by which we can overcome the health crisis and return to a normal life. We have supported the medical system and the citizens of the Republic of Moldova through the donation of vaccines and equipment and we will continue to offer help. I have discussed with President Maia Sandu about the conditions under which Romanian citizens from the Republic of Moldova could get immunised against COVID-19 in vaccination centres in Romania, regardless of whether or not they have a domicile in our country," Florin Citu wrote on the Government's Facebook page.

The head of Executive added that Romania remains the most important partner of the Republic of Moldova and its citizens, agerpres.ro confirms.

"By continuing to show solidarity and responsibility in the efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we will overcome this period well and we will return to a normal life," Citu underscored.