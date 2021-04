PM Citu: Night traffic - allowed until 5 a.m. for those who attend Orthodox Easter service

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that he will submit for approval at Thursday's meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) a series of proposals aimed at Orthodox Easter holidays, including the one on traffic during the night, to be allowed until 5:00 hrs for those who attend the Easter service.

Other proposals concern "shops, which can remain open until 20:00 hrs on Good Friday, before Easter, and the seaside resorts to be open, in compliance with all the rules in force, but with a maximum capacity of 70% (exactly as for the mountain resorts ones)," the prime minister announced on Facebook.AGERPRES