PM Citu on Justice: Priority now is to get rid of CVM

Romanian government's priority right now is to get rid of the Control and Verification Mechanism (CVM), on Thursday said the Romanian Prime minister, Florin Citu, in reference to the Justice field.

"Here, the CVM (...), we also had a discussion with Mr Stelian Ion [Justice minister, ed. n.], for us, now, the priority is to get rid of the CVM. (...) It is about complying with the recommendations of the Venice Commission, recommendations of the European Commission and to get rid of the CVM, that is what we have to do," Florin Citu said in an interview on Radio Guerrilla on Thursday.

The PM was asked asked about the fact that from certain statements of the Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, it would be clear that he is "focused" only on certain issues and that his "priority" would be "to get rid of the Special Section (SIIJ, Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice - n.r.)".