PM Citu: PNRR will not be tied to Justice reform as assumed in CVM

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will not be tied to the reform in Justice assumed through the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), stated, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Florin Citu, who mentioned that the discussions with Minister for European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea showed the PNRR should be approved by the EU by the last week of September, agerpres reports.

"We've advanced very much, in fact, we are done on the PNRR, we sent, I believe Friday, the last comments. From the discussions that I'm having now with Minister Ghinea the PNRR should be approved by the last week in September," said Citu, during the consultations held, in online system, with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development.

He qualified as "exaggerated" the information appearing in the public space according to which there is a link between reforms in Justice and the money from the PNRR."It's not true, there are some things which are common sense, but they have no relation to the reform in Justice as we want to do it. So, the PNRR will not be tied to the reform in Justice as we've assumed it in the CVM. There are only a few milestones, clarifications. I will give you an example - that in Romania laws, after their amendment, should be published as the entire law including the new amendments, the new form, not only the amendments. So, the final form should be clearer to everyone. This is an example of modification that appears in the PNRR, but we don't have the Justice Laws as they are discussed about in the public space, because I saw this discussion and I wouldn't like for it to be improperly understood," the Prime Minister also said.