PM Citu: Public sector wages, bonuses, stay the same as in 2020

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that public sector employees will receive the same wages and bonuses as in 2020, stressing also that no layoffs will be made, according to AGERPRES.

Asked about the protest calendar announced by the trade unions, which accuse him of skirting social dialogue, Citu said that "it's the trade unions' job to support their employees, but my message for the public sector unionists and employees is the same: in 2020, when the entire economy was going through the worst crisis in the last hundred years, when 1.4 million people were put on furlough in the private sector, (...) we had to make efforts, people paid taxes to support wages in the public sector, public employees received the normal wage rise, nobody was laid off. (...) This year too, no one is fired, everyone receives their bonuses, they collect the same wages as in 2020. I don't see a problem here," Citu said after participating in the event Performers of the Year 2020 organized by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The Premier also noted that things have changed everywhere, but the union leaders are the same as 30 years ago.

"(...) As a society, we should ponder a little, how come that union leaders are the same people from 30 years ago? Nothing really happens there. Things are changing everywhere, but the same union leaders have been in position for 30 years now. We should think about how things work and maybe use social dialogue to see how they get there," Citu said.