PM Citu: Romania to support efforts of new Government of Republic of Moldova, aimed at consolidating rule of law

gov.ro
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed much success to the new Government of the Republic of Moldova, invested on Friday, and assured the head of the Executive in Chisinau, Natalia Gavrilita, that the authorities in Bucharest will support all her efforts and of the Cabinet she leads, aimed at deepening reforms, consolidating the rule of law and the European path.

"Good luck to the new Government of the Republic of Moldova, which today received the investiture vote in Chisinau! We will support all the efforts of Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and her Cabinet, aimed at deepening reforms, consolidating the rule of law and the European path. As we have shown in the congratulatory letter we have just signed today for Madam Prime Minister, we are ready to immediately start working on the entire bilateral cooperation agenda, in the spirit of the Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova. You will find in the Government of Romania and in me, personally, a partner fully engaged in the steps for all these directions," wrote Florin Citu, on Friday, in a message on his Facebook page, agerpres.ro confirms.

On Friday, the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova gave the vote of confidence to the government led by Natalia Gavrilita, the head of the new government nominated by President Maia Sandu, reports the media across the Prut River.

stiripesurse.ro
