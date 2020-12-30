PM Citu: Salaries and bonuses in the public sector to stay at the December 20 level

Prime Minister Florin Cîtu on Wednesday said that the salaries and bonuses of the central and local public administration staff, including those holding public offices, will remain at the level of December 2020 next year.

"Related to the ordinance initiated by the Ministry of Public Finance, this ordinance represents a budget saving of almost 17.6 billion lei for 2021. In the first article: the salaries and bonuses of the central and local public administration staff are maintained, including the personnel holding positions of public dignity, will be maintained at the level of December 2020. This means a budgetary impact of almost 12 billion lei," said Citu, after the Government meeting.