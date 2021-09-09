 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu says not irresponsible to leave Romania without government on winter's eve

Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday night for the private TV broadcaster Digi 24 that his resignation from office would mean that he is "irresponsible", that he agrees to throw the "country in the air" on the eve of winter.

"That would mean that I am being irresponsible too. The world must know that when the Prime Minister leaves, the Government leaves. A resignation of the prime minister means that I agree to blow up the country, to be the irresponsible myself. I will never be irresponsible. PNL (National Liberal Party) is in government, the prime minister is of PNL, we are here to discuss, to find solutions. We will not do what the PSD (Social Democratic Party) has done, we will not throw the country in the air, we will not take down our own government. The PNL will never support a motion of no confidence against its own government, and I will do here exactly what I started. We promised to stabilize the economy last year, we stabilized the economy, this year we have economic growth. Yes, it is not seen in the pockets of the Romanians (...), it will be seen. We will have to continue to invest, we do not have another solution. (...) I am not irresponsible to leave Romania without a government on the brink of winter," Citu said when asked why he does not resign from his position, as requested by those from USR PLUS (Save Romania Coalition - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance), in order to continue the government in the coalition.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.