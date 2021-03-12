 
     
PM Citu: Talk about implementing vaccination pass still premature, it would create discrimination

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu, speaking on Thursday evening on private broadcaster B1 TV, said that it is still too early to discuss about implementing a vaccine passport that should come along with an internal bonus for those who get immunized, because it would create a discrimination before all the Romanians are given the chance to receive the vaccine.

"Those who get the jab already have a vaccination certificate, which confirms one's having been vaccinated. No - such a discussion is not yet underway, and I'll tell you why: it creates discrimination in society. Before we have given all Romanians the chance to get vaccinated, introducing such a document makes no sense, and this is also the discussion at European level, as far as I know. So from our point of view, to introduce today such a document, before a vaccine rollout for everybody, would create discrimination because people would say, 'Okay, I want to get vaccinated, but I couldn't, because there were no vaccines and I don't understand why someone else who received the jab because they were in another stage and you decided that they should vaccinate early should have this certificate. So, before everyone gets a vaccination booking, talking about that makes no sense, it seems to me such a discussion is unreasonable at the moment," said Florin Citu.

