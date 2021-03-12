PM Citu: Talk about implementing vaccination pass still premature, it would create discrimination

Prime Minister Florin Citu, speaking on Thursday evening on private broadcaster B1 TV, said that it is still too early to discuss about implementing a vaccine passport that should come along with an internal bonus for those who get immunized, because it would create a discrimination before all the Romanians are given the chance to receive the vaccine.

"Those who get the jab already have a vaccination certificate, which confirms one's having been vaccinated. No - such a discussion is not yet underway, and I'll tell you why: it creates discrimination in society. Before we have given all Romanians the chance to get vaccinated, introducing such a document makes no sense, and this is also the discussion at European level, as far as I know. So from our point of view, to introduce today such a document, before a vaccine rollout for everybody, would create discrimination because people would say, 'Okay, I want to get vaccinated, but I couldn't, because there were no vaccines and I don't understand why someone else who received the jab because they were in another stage and you decided that they should vaccinate early should have this certificate. So, before everyone gets a vaccination booking, talking about that makes no sense, it seems to me such a discussion is unreasonable at the moment," said Florin Citu.