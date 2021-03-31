PM Citu: The right to protest belongs to all Romanian citizens, yet law needs to be observed by all

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday that the right to protest belongs to all Romanian citizens, but highlighted that the law needs to be respected.

"I am a liberal and the right to protest, to have a different opinion than mine is a right which belongs to all Romanian citizens. There is but one thing I ask from the Romanian citizens: Let us all respect the law. We can protest, we can have opinions against me, against what I do, but let us respect the law. That is all! Other than that, protests, or public manifestations are part of a strong democracy, a consolidated democracy," Citu said at Victoria Palace, asked about what message he has for those that contested him in the street these days during the protests against the government imposed restrictions.

Asked about the fact that a reporter from Digi 24 was verbally assaulted by some protesters who were present on Monday evening at Victoriei Square, without any reaction from the gendarmes present at the scene, and whether if he discussed with the Minister of Internal Affairs about this topic, Citu said: "You are right here and I did speak with Mr. Bode and I told him what I have been saying for a long time: Nobody is above the law."

"I understand the right of having a different opinion, but with respecting the law and the state's authorities in order to apply the laws each time and that is what I will keep on supporting," he added.

In the same context, the Prime Minister criticized the "politicians' populism", in the context of the street protests.

"I would also like to comment here (...) the most toxic thing that I have seen during this period represents the populism of politicians, politicians unfortunately, some, and actually, from all parties. It is not the time to look for electoral capital today. We are going through a difficult period, and all these populist messages have no place here today. So, the politicians can - we have a campaign in 2024 - let it wait until then," Citu also declared.