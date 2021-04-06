PM Citu: Vaccination, compliance with health measures - safe solutions for reopening hospitality after June 1

Vaccination and compliance with health measures remain the safe solutions that allow the reopening of the hospitality after June 1, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday at the end of a meeting with representatives of Romania's Hotel and Restaurant Employers' Organisation.

"We want to find solutions together to reopen the hospitality industry under safe conditions and for all Romanians to have access to these services, to be able to spend their holidays in the country. Vaccination and compliance with health measures remain the safe solutions for reopening this sector, as planned, after June 1. I appreciate the openness of my dialogue partners and the support provided to encourage the vaccination of HoReCa personnel before this sector reopens business. This will be a good signal to the entire population and a step forward in resuming tourism activities," Citu wrote on the government's Facebook page.

"I hope that people will have confidence and understand that the only way we are able to return to life as it was before the pandemic is by reaching a certain mass immunization threshold, and vaccination gives us this chance. Of course, we need to further observe the virus spread containment measures," Citu added.

"We do not want to discriminate against anyone and I am not a supporter of the idea of dividing the population into 'vaccinated' and 'unvaccinated'. In no case do we want to limit the Romanians' domestic trips based on this criterion. We will also respect the decisions that will be taken by the EU as regards the green pass for international travel. The citizens of Romania must enjoy all the European rights and freedoms," said Citu.

The Prime Minister also mentions that the Executive will continue consultations with hospitality representatives both at the level of the interministerial committee tasked with preparing the "return to normality" starting June 1, 2021, and regarding the enforcement of support measures for the pandemic-stricken HoReCa operators, by extending some of them or, as the case may be, by introducing new ones.